Live: Will Brazil’s Bolsonaro concede election loss? Incumbent expected to break silence Tuesday

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to make a speech on Tuesday. He has still not commented on the results of Sunday’s election, which he lost to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s silence on the election results grew increasingly loud on Tuesday, amid growing concerns he may refuse to concede defeat to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The outgoing leader is allegedly preparing a speech and is expected to speak on Tuesday. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

6:38am: Bolsonaro expected to speak after long silence

President Jair Bolsonaro will not publicly address his defeat in Brazil’s presidential election until Tuesday, his communications minister said, amid doubts over whether the far-right nationalist will accept the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro was holding off on making remarks so he could prepare a speech, Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters. But it was not clear if Bolsonaro would concede defeat as his allies were encouraging him to do.

