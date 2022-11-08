US midterms: Voters head to the polls with control of Congress at stake

America votes

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during early voting for the US midterm elections at a polling site in Brooklyn, New York on October 29, 2022.

US voters head to the polls on Tuesday for crucial midterm elections that threaten Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. President Joe Biden and Democratic candidates across the country have warned that American democracy is at stake and sought to highlight the rollback of abortion rights, while Republicans have blamed Democrats for high inflation and crime. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog throughout election day for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

US voters head to the polls on Tuesday in elections that could decide US President Joe Biden’s political future, with Democrats facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to their majorities in Congress.

The entire US House of Representatives, some 35 seats in the Senate and key state governorships are up for grabs.

Polls currently show Republicans in line to seize the House of Representatives. Should Biden lose the Senate, he would see his legislative agenda collapse.

