Cartooning for Peace: After midterm elections, Republican 'red wave' scenario dissipates

"Do you realize that's not how it works, right?" says a voter waiting in line to an election denier holding signs. – Cartoon by Hall (United States).

Although the outcome of the battle for control of the US Congress is still uncertain three days after the midterm elections, the Republican vision of a "red wave" ensuring a majority in both chambers is dissipating. President Joe Biden's Democratic Party has so far held firm in both the House of Representatives and the Senate as the results continue to trickle in.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the shadow of Donald Trump hanging over the November 8 midterm elections, the Democrats performed better than anticipated in races across the country. The results are still uncertain, but if the Republicans have a slight lead in the House of Representatives, the Democrats could still retain the Senate. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected by a wide margin, confirming his status as a potential Republican candidate for the next presidential election in 2024.

A graduate in Fine Arts at the University of Florida in 1986, where he got his start publishing in the university newspaper “The Alligator”, Hall then worked for several publications around Jacksonville before becoming the official cartoonist for The Baker County Press in Macclenny, Florida.

Over the last 11 years, Hall has won nine Florida Press Association Awards, three Newsmaker Awards, and several fine arts awards. He has also received the prestigious Excellence in Journalism Award from the Florida Press Club three times. He has published two collections, "Code Red" (2003) and "Diversions" (2006). Hall's work is distributed by Artizans.

Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.

