US commits $55 billion to Africa over the next three years
The White House pledged $55 billion in economic, health and security support for Africa over the next three years on Monday, one day ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.
"Working closely with Congress, the US will commit $55 billion to Africa over the course of the next three years across a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
(AFP)
