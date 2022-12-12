US commits $55 billion to Africa over the next three years

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2022. © Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The White House pledged $55 billion in economic, health and security support for Africa over the next three years on Monday, one day ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.