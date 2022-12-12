US commits $55 billion to Africa over the next three years

Issued on:

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2022.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2022. © Brendan Smialowski, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The White House pledged $55 billion in economic, health and security support for Africa over the next three years on Monday, one day ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. 

Advertising

"Working closely with Congress, the US will commit $55 billion to Africa over the course of the next three years across a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

(AFP) 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app