Amir Hussain, visiting from Denmark, uses table salt to draw a tribute to late soccer legend Pelé in Times Square in New York on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning Thursday for Pele, after the legendary footballer died at age 82.

The measure was announced in a decree published in an extra edition of the government gazette and signed by the outgoing president, who is set to leave office Sunday.

(AFP)

