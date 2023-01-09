Live: Lula, top Brazil officials condemn 'terrorist acts' after Congress stormed

Hour by Hour

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inspects the damage at Planalto Palace in Brasilia after it was stormed by supporters of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro on January 8, 2023.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joined leaders of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court chief justice on Monday in condemning "terrorist acts" by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, a day after rioters launched the worst attack on Brazil's state institutions since its return to democracy in the 1980s. Read FRANCE 24's live updates for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT + 1].

4:45pm: Sense of 'déjà vu' as Brazil riots echo US Capitol uprising

The rioting by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro that engulfed Brazil's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday carries echoes of the US Capitol invasion two years ago by supporters of Bolsonaro's close ally in the US, former president Donald Trump.

FRANCE 24's Yuka Royer looks at the ties between the two former leaders and the similarities in the ways they responded to electoral defeat.

3:20pm: Heads of Brazil's government branches condemn 'terrorist acts'

The heads of Brazil's three branches of government have released a joint statement condemning the "terrorist acts" in Brasilia on Sunday, calling for "serenity and peace".

"We are united so that institutional measures are taken under the terms of Brazilian laws," said the statement by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, acting Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rego, Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Chief Justice Rosa Weber.

Manifestação conjunta dos presidentes dos Poderes da República, assinada na manhã de hoje, em repúdio aos atos golpistas de ontem em Brasília. #EquipeLula pic.twitter.com/p6dOtuh8S6 — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 9, 2023

2:55pm: Security forces gather at pro-Bolsonaro camp in Brasilia

Brazilian security forces have received orders to dismantle a camp of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro in the capital, a day after rioters stormed Brazil's Congress and other key institutions.

Hundreds of police in riot gear and some on horseback amassed at the encampment near Brasilia's army headquarters, while soldiers in the area withdrew, reporters said.

Troops clearing out the Bolsonaro camp as we speak pic.twitter.com/JaiUuPmlkS — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) January 9, 2023

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on January 1 after a narrow October election win, has promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice, after demonstrators broke windows and furniture, destroyed art work and stole guns and artefacts in a shocking attack on Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.

1:30pm: US Democrats denounce 'Trump's legacy' after Brazil riots

Senior Democrats in the US were quick to draw parallels between the unrest in Brasilia and the January 6 Capitol Hill uprising two years ago, blaming US president Donald Trump's legacy for both assaults on democratic institutions.

“Two years since Jan. 6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere,” US Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate’s foreign relations committee, tweeted, adding that he blamed Bolsonaro for inciting the acts. “Protecting democracy & holding malign actors to account is essential.”

I condemn this outrageous assault on #Brazil’s govt buildings incited by demagogue Bolsonaro’s reckless disregard for democratic principles. 2 yrs since Jan.6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere. Protecting democracy & holding malign actors to account is essential. https://t.co/BnXFXRLKm2 — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) January 8, 2023

US President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil”, and that he looked forward to continue working with Lula.

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)

