Polls show nearly one in five Brazilians back rioters

Brazil's flag is reflected on a broken window, after the supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro participated in an anti-democratic riot at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023.

Nearly one in five Brazilians said they approve of Sunday's capital rampage carried out by backers of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, according to results of a poll released Wednesday by Atlas Intelligence.

To the question: "Do you agree with the actions of Bolsonaro protesters" who stormed Congress, the presidency and supreme court in Brasilia Sunday, 18.4 percent of 2,200 respondents said "yes."

Nearly 76 percent disagreed with the actions, and 5.8 percent had no opinion.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said the invasions were "totally unjustified," while 27.5 percent said they were "partly justified" and 10.5 percent "completely justified."

Just over half said Bolsonaro was responsible for the acts that shocked many in Brazil, according to the poll conducted by the Sao Paulo-based data company over two days after the riots.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

On Sunday, several thousand so-called "bolsonaristas" demanding the ouster of democratically elected leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva forced their way into the three buildings, causing massive property damage.

(AFP)

