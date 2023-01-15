Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over wave of protests

Policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on January 12, 2023. © Ernesto Benavides, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Peru's government late Saturday declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against President Dina Boluarte which have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.