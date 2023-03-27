Biden renews call for ban on assault weapons after Nashville shooting leaves several dead

President Joe Biden speaks about the school shooting in Nashville during an SBA Women's Business Summit in the East Room of the White House, on March 27, 2023, in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, the White House said.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart,” Biden said at the White House. "I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban."

The Nashville shooter, a 28-year-old woman fatally shot by officers at the scene, had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said.

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly called for a renewed assault weapons ban and stricter rules on gun sales, measures that need to pass Congress.

The House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans; any new gun safety legislation is unlikely this year, key lawmakers say.

"How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns?" White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters before Biden spoke.

