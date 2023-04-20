US, Mexico will bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

Argentina's Estefania Banini, left, vies for the ball with Scotland's Leanne Crichton during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Scotland and Argentina at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The United States and Mexico will bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the football federations from the two countries said on Wednesday.

US Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation (MFF) announced their plans one month before a May 19 deadline set by FIFA for hopeful host nations to formally submit bids.

The United States has hosted the Women's World Cup twice before, in 1999 and 2003, while Mexico has never held the tournament.

If successful, the tournament would take place one year after the 2026 men's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The United States has always been a global leader for the women's game and we would be honored to co-host the world's premier event for women's soccer along with Mexico," US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

"Hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the CONCACAF region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations," Parlow Cone added.

MFF president Yon de Luisa said staging the tournament would be a catalyst for women's football in Mexico.

"It is with pleasure that we are teaming up again with the US Soccer Federation in the pursuit of this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic," de Luisa said.

The host for the 2027 World Cup is expected to be decided at the FIFA Congress in May 2024.

The US-Mexico bid will face competition from a joint bid by Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as well as bids from South Africa and Brazil.

The US-Mexico announcement comes ahead of this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

(AFP)

