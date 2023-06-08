In pictures: Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic smog

Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded New York in a record-breaking apocalyptic smog Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air pollution warnings and thousands evacuated their homes in Canada. 

Issued on:

2 min
A person wears a face mask as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
A person wears a face mask as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. © Angela Weiss, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
Advertising

The devastating fires have displaced more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.

More than 100 million people across the northeastern United States, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

 

The Lincoln Memorial is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023.
The Lincoln Memorial is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. © Andrew Caballero Reynold, AFP

The thick pollution cast an eerie, yellowish glow over the Big Apple's famous skyscrapers, delayed flights and forced the postponement of sporting events.

 

 

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

Read more on related topics: