🔴 Live: Trump faces historic indictment on federal charges

Trump in court

Donald Trump makes his first appearance in a Miami federal court on Tuesday facing 37 counts of mishandling and illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The indictment marks the first time in US history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on his court appearence. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, US on June 10, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, including 31 counts under an Espionage Act statute pertaining to the willful retention of national defence information. The charges also include counts of obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.

Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country”, along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the US and other countries, according to the indictment.

The 49-page indictment alleges that Trump showed some of the documents to people who did not have security clearances to review them. He later tried to conceal documents from his own lawyers as they sought to comply with federal demands to find and return documents.

The top charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

6:33pm: Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, media so far outnumber protesters

Hundreds of journalists from around the world were gathered Tuesday outside the courthouse in downtown Miami where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents.

Protests were scheduled for later in the day by Trump backers who have criticized the felony charges, though the number of Trump supporters and those opposing him were a fraction of the crowd compared with the media in attendance Tuesday morning. Journalists from China, the UK, Australia, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland were among the hundreds of journalists who have converged on the courthouse. Some of them have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

Trump supporters show their support in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023. © Giorgio Viera, AFP

6:26pm: Biden is determined to say as little as possible about Trump's indictment

It’s rare for the leader of the free world to be rendered silent, but President Joe Biden is clearly determined to say as little as possible about his predecessor Donald Trump’s federal indictment.

Biden's White House dodges questions about the matter. His campaign doesn’t respond to them. And Biden himself wants nothing to do with it. “I have no comment on what happened,” he told reporters Friday while in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The reticence reflects the precarious and unprecedented situation in which Biden finds himself: Just as Trump is the first former president to be charged by the federal government, Biden is the first incumbent to have his own administration indict his chief political rival.

5:30pm: The legal woes of Donald Trump

James Cohen, professor of American Studies at Sorbonne Nouvelle Université, says the charges against Donard Trump are serious, because he defiantly broke the law in refusing to return all the documents to the federal authorities. "He's in trouble," said the professor. Click on the video below for more.

05:07

5:03pm: How did this case come about?

Officials with the National Archives and Records Administration reached out to representatives for Trump in spring 2021 when they realised that important material from his time in office was missing.

According to the Presidential Records Act, White House documents are considered property of the US government and must be preserved.

A Trump representative told the National Archives in December 2021 that presidential records had been found at Mar-a-Lago. In January 2022, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home, later telling Justice Department officials that they contained “a lot” of classified material.

That May, the FBI and Justice Department issued a subpoena for remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. Investigators who went to visit the property weeks later to collect the records were given roughly three dozen documents and a sworn statement from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.

But that assertion turned out to be false, according to the indictment. With a search warrant, federal officials returned to Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized more than 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents from a storage room and an office, including 100 classified documents.

4:00pm: What happens next?

Trump has to surrender to federal authorities ahead of a hearing scheduled for 3pm in federal court in Miami. He is set to appear alongside his valet Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case.

Unlike his arraignment in New York, there won’t be photographs from the courtroom because cameras aren’t allowed in federal court. There may, however, be sketch artists, and theirs will be the only images from the actual courtroom appearance.

There’s also a prohibition on reporters bringing electronic devices into the courthouse, so there won’t be live updates by text or Tweets. This is usually up to to each federal judge to decide, but an order was issued in this case specifically imposing restrictions for Trump’s initial hearing.

Trump and Nauta are expected to enter not guilty pleas, and both sides will discuss any potential conditions of bail, which could include an order to surrender the former president's passport.

A photo published by the US Justice Department in their charging document against former US President Donald Trump shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021 as seen embedded in the document released by the Justice Department in Washington, US, on June 9, 2023. © US Justice Department via Reuters

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe