Canada tests the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train

The world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, Coradia iLint, is currently being tested in Quebec's Charlevoix region. Designed in France by rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, the zero-emissions train runs on electricity produced by mixing hydrogen with oxygen, meaning that moisture its only waste product. Alstom said Europe has already placed an order for 41 hydrogen trains.

01:48 Alstom's Coradia iLint train shown in Quebec's Charlevoix region. © screengrab FRANCE 24

