On the Ground

'I don't know who made it out': Hawaii residents return home after devastating wildfires

The death toll in the wildfires that hit the island of Maui earlier this week has risen to at least 80. It is by far the worst natural disaster in Hawaii state history. The historic town of Lahaina has seen most of its structures burned to the ground. FRANCE 24 correspondent Wassim Cornet was able to enter the disaster zone and speak to residents, some of whom returned home to find they had nothing left.

02:26 Lahaina resident Freddy Camacho looks at the aftermath of the wildfires that tore through his community. © France 24 screengrab

Advertising Read more Please click on the player to watch the report. Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app