Luisa Gonzalez leads Ecuador first-round poll ahead of official results

Leftist lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, was leading in a first-round presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday, but looked headed for a run-off after grabbing only 33 percent of the votes, official data showed.

Ecuador's presidential candidate for the Revolucion Ciudadana party, Luisa Gonzalez, delivers a speech during a political gathering with students in southern Quito on August 9, 2023.
Ecuador's presidential candidate for the Revolucion Ciudadana party, Luisa Gonzalez, delivers a speech during a political gathering with students in southern Quito on August 9, 2023. © Rodrigo Buendía, AFP
In an unexpected performance, the right-wing candidate Daniel Noboa, 35, was coming second with 24 percent, with 74 percent of votes counted as of Sunday evening.

