Luisa Gonzalez leads Ecuador first-round poll ahead of official results

Leftist lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, was leading in a first-round presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday, but looked headed for a run-off after grabbing only 33 percent of the votes, official data showed.

Ecuador's presidential candidate for the Revolucion Ciudadana party, Luisa Gonzalez, delivers a speech during a political gathering with students in southern Quito on August 9, 2023. © Rodrigo Buendía, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Advertising Read more In an unexpected performance, the right-wing candidate Daniel Noboa, 35, was coming second with 24 percent, with 74 percent of votes counted as of Sunday evening. (AFP) Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app