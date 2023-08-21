Luisa Gonzalez leads Ecuador first-round poll ahead of official results
Leftist lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, was leading in a first-round presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday, but looked headed for a run-off after grabbing only 33 percent of the votes, official data showed.
Issued on:
Advertising
In an unexpected performance, the right-wing candidate Daniel Noboa, 35, was coming second with 24 percent, with 74 percent of votes counted as of Sunday evening.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe