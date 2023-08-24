🔴 Live: Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump is set to makehistory on Thursday as the first former US president to submit to a mug shot when he appears at an Atlanta jail to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It is Trump’s fourth and final indictment this year. An exact time has not been given for Trump’s arrival. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on Trump's surrender. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A man, calling himself "hat man", stands near the entrance of Fulton County Jail, as former US President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta on August 24, 2023.

9:11pm: Trump supporters assemble outside the Atlanta county jail, Wassim Cornet reports

By early Thursday afternoon in Atlanta, dozens of Trump supporters had already gathered outside the jail where the ex-president is expected to surrender, some waving flags with Trump’s name.

FRANCE 24's correspondent Wassim Cornet has been on the ground talking with people who have made the trip. "Every time they indict him, his ratings go up," says one man. "What is the point, I don't get it."

Key information

The 77-year-old former president will be arrested at Atlanta’s notorious Fulton County Jail, accused of conspiring with 18 codefendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.

It is Trump’s fourth and final indictment this year. His others are in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star; in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents; and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss.

The arrest comes just hours after a televised primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin featuring eight of Trump's rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.

During a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson – which aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as the debate – Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments filed against him as “nonsense".

Trump was able to dodge having mugshots taken during his previous arrests this year but Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said standard procedure in Georgia is for a defendant to have a mugshot taken before they are released on bond – already set at $200,000 in Trump’s case.

(FRANCE 24, Reuters, AP and AFP)

