Citizenship refused for two million residents of India’s Assam state

FOCUS France 24

Almost two million people living in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam have seen their nationality called into question after the government released a National Register of Citizens (NRC). Many of the 1.9 million people who were excluded from the NRC don’t understand why and claim they have never lived anywhere but India. An appeals process will start in November, after which they could end up in one of the ten detention centres being built in the state, facing possible deportation to neighbouring Bangladesh. Our correspondents report.