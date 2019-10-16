Skip to main content
Ever since it was stormed by pro-democracy demonstrators on July 1, Hong Kong's Legislative Council had been shut down. It has now resumed session and is expected to formally withdraw the legislation that kicked off the protest movement: a bill which would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. But will the move be enough to calm protesters who fear Beijing will ultimately suppress Hong Kong's freedoms? In recent weeks, clashes with the police have become increasingly violent as some Hong Kong protesters take a more hard-line approach. Our correspondents report.

