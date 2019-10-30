Skip to main content
Presumed guilty: Japanese ex-prisoners denounce flawed criminal justice system

By: Aruna POPURI | Tommy-Jean KITADE | Justin McCURRY

With the recent 130-day detention of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn casting a rare spotlight on Japan's judicial and penitentiary system, we take a close look at the reality of Japanese prisons. Our Japan correspondents went to meet two ex-inmates, as well as a former prison director. They spoke out about poor prison conditions and denounced a criminal justice system in which the presumption of innocence does not exist.

>> Victim or villain: Carlos Ghosn re-arrested as Renault turns on former CEO

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

