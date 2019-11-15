Himalayan pink salt, a matter of national pride for Pakistan
Issued on: Modified:
Much of the Himalayan pink salt consumed across the globe comes from Pakistan. But against the backdrop of tense relations with neighbouring India, the rock salt has become a matter of national pride and sovereignty. Rather than selling the raw material at cheap rates to China and India, Islamabad now wants to boost exports of pink salt to the West. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Rebecca Martin and Gaëlle Essoo.