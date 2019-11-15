Himalayan pink salt, a matter of national pride for Pakistan

FRANCE 24 | Pakistani workers cutting pink salt blocks. The largest mines of this "Himalayan salt" are in Pakistan.

By: Solène FIORITI | Shahzaib WAHLAH

Much of the Himalayan pink salt consumed across the globe comes from Pakistan. But against the backdrop of tense relations with neighbouring India, the rock salt has become a matter of national pride and sovereignty. Rather than selling the raw material at cheap rates to China and India, Islamabad now wants to boost exports of pink salt to the West. Our correspondents report.