Meeting the descendants of Japan's 'hidden Christians'

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Constantin SIMON | Aruna POPURI | Justin McCURRY | Louis BELIN

As Pope Francis wraps up a four-day visit to Japan, we meet some of the country's few Christians. There are some 400,000 of them in the archipelago, making up less than 0.5 percent of the population. Christianity has a troubled history in Japan as it was banned for several centuries. Some early converts refused to abandon their faith and practiced it in secret. Our team in Nagasaki meets some of the descendants of Japan's earliest Christians.