Perspective

Australia wildfires: Lack of rainfall 'a direct consequence of climate chaos'

By: Naomi LLOYD

Australia is battling catastrophic fires that have devastated more than 10 million hectares, with no end in sight. Lives have been lost and thousands forced to flee their homes. Mark Graham is an ecologist from the Nature Conservation Council in Australia and has been battling wildfires at the Gondwana Rainforests, a world heritage site in New South Wales. He spoke to us about the devastation being caused to animals, particularly koalas; the heartwarming community response to the bushfires; plus anger at the government’s refusal to recognise the role climate change has played.