The dark side of the cosmetics industry: Child labour used to mine mica in India
Some 60 percent of the world's production of mica - a mineral coveted for its sparkle, especially by the cosmetics industry - originates in two of India's most impoverished states: Bihar and Jharkhand. But before mica ends up in shiny lipsticks and other make-up products, it crosses many borders, through networks of middlemen and wholesalers. This lack of traceability helps conceal a harsh reality: those who mine mica are often children who never get to attend school. Our India correspondents report.
Click on the player to watch the programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.
