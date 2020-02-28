Bangladesh: The police’s dirty war on drug yaba

Reporters © FRANCE 24

By: Charles EMPTAZ

The government of Bangladesh has declared war against yaba, a cheap synthetic drug that is ravaging Asia. But the police act with impunity: according to eye-witnesses, dealers are killed on sight while the executions look like accidental "crossfire shootings". Our correspondent went to investigate this dirty war on yaba with law enforcement and meets with families of the victims.