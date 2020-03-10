Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Anxiety, isolation, boredom: The side effects of coronavirus in China

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Charlie WANG | Antoine VÉDEILHÉ

The coronavirus epidemic may be slowing in China after three months of crisis, but another problem is taking hold in the country: anxiety. Isolation and fear of being infected by the virus have given way to loneliness, especially among the residents of Wuhan, who are still under quarantine. A recent poll puts the number of people suffering from anxiety in China at 42 percent. Our correspondents Antoine Védeilhé, Charlie Wang and Charles Pellegrin report.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.