Anxiety, isolation, boredom: The side effects of coronavirus in China

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Charlie WANG | Antoine VÉDEILHÉ

The coronavirus epidemic may be slowing in China after three months of crisis, but another problem is taking hold in the country: anxiety. Isolation and fear of being infected by the virus have given way to loneliness, especially among the residents of Wuhan, who are still under quarantine. A recent poll puts the number of people suffering from anxiety in China at 42 percent. Our correspondents Antoine Védeilhé, Charlie Wang and Charles Pellegrin report.