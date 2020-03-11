Gender equality: Japan lagging behind other developed nations

On the 11th of every month, women come together in dozens of Japanese cities to protest a series of acquittals last year involving men accused of sex crimes. © FRANCE 24

By: Constantin SIMON | Aruna POPURI | Justin McCURRY | Guillaume MAZOYER

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, consistently ranks poorly in global gender equality tables. Despite their increasing presence in the workplace, many Japanese women find it difficult to balance work and family life, are paid less than their male counterparts and encounter sexual harassment. The #MeToo movement seen in other countries, including neighbouring South Korea, has yet to take hold in Japan. Our correspondents report.