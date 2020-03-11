Skip to main content
Gender equality: Japan lagging behind other developed nations

Issued on: Modified:

On the 11th of every month, women come together in dozens of Japanese cities to protest a series of acquittals last year involving men accused of sex crimes.
By: Constantin SIMON | Aruna POPURI | Justin McCURRY | Guillaume MAZOYER

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, consistently ranks poorly in global gender equality tables. Despite their increasing presence in the workplace, many Japanese women find it difficult to balance work and family life, are paid less than their male counterparts and encounter sexual harassment. The #MeToo movement seen in other countries, including neighbouring South Korea, has yet to take hold in Japan. Our correspondents report.

Advertising

Click on the player to watch this programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Camille Pauvarel.

