Gender equality: Japan lagging behind other developed nations
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, consistently ranks poorly in global gender equality tables. Despite their increasing presence in the workplace, many Japanese women find it difficult to balance work and family life, are paid less than their male counterparts and encounter sexual harassment. The #MeToo movement seen in other countries, including neighbouring South Korea, has yet to take hold in Japan. Our correspondents report.
