Covid-19: Postponing the Olympics, Japan's costly conundrum

By: Florent DABADIE | Jérémie CHANTERAUD | Caroline GARDIN | Aruna POPURI | Justin McCURRY

For weeks after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Japan insisted the Olympics would be held as planned this summer. But few people agreed. The decision to postpone them for a year came as a relief, though it brings huge costs: Japan is looking at an additional bill of between €3 to 5 billion, on top of the €12 billion already spent. Some Japanese citizens say this money would be better spent elsewhere. Our correspondents report.