Access Asia

Speaking out: One woman's fight to protect China's Uighur community

By: Delano D'SOUZA

As international pressure mounts on China over its treatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, we speak to one woman who says her activism resulted in her sister's detention in Xinjiang. Next, we see how rural women in India are losing out after the Indian government banned video-sharing app TikTok. Finally, we head to Japan where geishas are grappling with Covid-19 social distancing rules – putting tea ceremonies, dancing and singing at risk.

>> Watch our interview: China is pursuing 'demographic genocide' against Uighurs, leading scholar says

