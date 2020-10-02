India: What remains of Gandhi's legacy?
October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, is an important day for Indians who celebrate the birth anniversary of their great political leader and symbol of pacifist resistance, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Better known as Mahatma, or "The Great Soul", Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for freedom from British colonial rule. For the most part, he's still universally adored and considered the father of the nation.
However, modern Indian society has cast a more critical eye onto Gandhi's ideology and writings, with some questioning his beliefs on race, caste and the patriarchy. And under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current administration, some fringe right-wing groups are even going so far as to worship Gandhi's assassin. Our correspondents Diya Gupta and Thomas Denis report on what remains of Gandhi's legacy in modern India.
