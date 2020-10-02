India: What remains of Gandhi's legacy?

By: Diya GUPTA | Thomas DENIS 6 min

October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, is an important day for Indians who celebrate the birth anniversary of their great political leader and symbol of pacifist resistance, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Better known as Mahatma, or "The Great Soul", Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for freedom from British colonial rule. For the most part, he's still universally adored and considered the father of the nation.