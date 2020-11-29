Dozens of Afghan security personnel killed in suicide attack

Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of a car bomb targeting the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni on May 18, 2020.

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP.

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, a member of Ghazni provincial council, confirmed the death toll.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni, but did not offer any immediate figure for casualties.

(AFP)

