Myanmar military coup draws condemnation from around the world

Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Myanmar's military "to release all government officials and civil society leaders".

The incoming US administration joined governments around the world in condemning Myanmar's military coup on Monday, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmar's military after it seized power and detained Suu Kyi along with other politicians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments were a "serious blow to democratic reforms" and urged all leaders to refrain from violence and respect human rights, a UN spokesman said.

The United States, Australia and Singapore expressed dismay at the military's declaration of a state of emergency and the detentions, which the army said it had carried out in response to "election fraud".

"We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on Nov. 8," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the detentions.

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

'Respect the rule of law'

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called on the military "to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others" who had been detained.

India's government expressed "deep concern" and reiterated its support for the "process of democratic transition in Myanmar".

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld," the country's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome.

The city-state advised Singaporeans in Myanmar to stay vigilant "in view of the fluid situation".

Constitution 'specifically designed' to entrench military power

The detentions came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the military after the November 8 election in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) scored a landslide win.

The army on Monday handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

Before the coup, Washington, alongside several other Western nations, had urged the military to "adhere to democractic norms" in a January 29 statement that came as the commander-in-chief threatened to revoke the country's constitution.

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted that Myanmar's military "wrote the Constitution this way so they could do this".

"The Constitution of 2008 was specifically designed to ensure military power was deeply entrenched and protected," he said.

This is what is called the “law of rules” as opposed to the “rule of law”. The Constitution of 2008 was specifically designed to ensure military power was deeply entrenched and protected. Tatmadaw wrote the Constitution this way so they could do this. https://t.co/AWb6mn1fNn — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) February 1, 2021

