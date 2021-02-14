New Zealand orders Auckland into Covid-19 lockdown after virus found

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, in this August 31, 2020, file photo.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the city of Auckland into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three unexplained Covid-19 cases emerged in the community.

Advertising Read more

The 1.7 million residents of New Zealand's largest city were told to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three Covid-19 lockdown begins, with schools and businesses to close except for essential services.

Ardern said the lockdown is "just in case it could be one of the more transmissible strains of Covid that we need to act with a high degree of caution around".

The prime minister announced the move after an urgent meeting with other top lawmakers in the Cabinet. She said they decided to take a cautious approach until they find out more about the outbreak.

This is what Level 2 and Level 3 restrictions mean for New Zealand: pic.twitter.com/235rnrtQp6 — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) February 14, 2021

The lockdown is the first in New Zealand in six months and represents a significant setback in the nation's largely successful efforts to control the virus.

New Zealand had successfully stamped out community spread, and many people elsewhere in the world looked on in envy as New Zealanders went back to work and began attending concerts and sporting events without the need to wear masks or take other precautions.

Indeed, Ardern on Sunday had planned to attend the Big Gay Out, an Auckland festival that celebrates the rainbow community and attracts tens of thousands of people. She ended up canceling those plans and returning to Wellington to manage the outbreak.

This is New Zealand.



No masks, no lockdowns, no new cases — with PM Jacinda Ardern at a huge outdoor BBQ on a national holiday.



What leadership looks like.



🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/yWRLNCKPsy — Goodable (@Goodable) February 8, 2021

“I'm asking New Zealanders to continue to be strong and to be kind,” Ardern said at a hastily arranged press conference on Sunday evening. “I know we all feel the same way when this happens. We all get that sense of ‘Not again.’ But remember, we have been here before and that means we know how to get out of this again, and that is together.”

New Zealand's greatest vulnerability has been at the border.

New cases are regularly caught among returning travellers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine. Despite precautions, there have been several times when the virus has leaked out from the border before being controlled again, and officials are trying to determine whether that's what happened again.

In the latest case, an Auckland mother, father and daughter caught the disease. Officials said the mother works at a catering company that does laundry for airlines, and officials are investigating whether there is a link to infected passengers. Officials said the woman hadn't been going aboard the planes herself.

Officials said the rest of New Zealand outside of Auckland will also be placed under heightened restrictions, although will not go into lockdown.

“We are gathering all of the facts as quickly as we can, and the system that served us so well in the past is really gearing up to do so again,” said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

He described the cases as new and active. He said scientists are carrying out genome sequencing to see whether they are variants, and also to see whether they match with any infected passengers.

“New Zealand has kept Covid-19 contained better than almost any other country,” Hipkins said. “But as we have kept saying, there is no such thing as no risk.”

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has reported a total of just over 2,300 cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic started.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe