Myanmar's deposed leader Suu Kyi faces second charge, says lawyer

Since the junta staged a coup on February 1 and ousted Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, waves of dissent have swept the country - with hundreds of thousands amassing in major cities. STR AFP/File
Myanmar's military regime has hit deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with a second charge, this time under the country's natural disaster management law, her lawyer said Tuesday.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with an extra (violation)... under the Natural Disaster Management law," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP. 

Since she was ousted from power, she has already been charged under the country's import and export law for having walkie-talkies in her home. 

< Myanmar marks Union Day with the multi-ethnic national dream slipping further away >>

(AFP)

