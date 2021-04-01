Myanmar junta orders shutdown of wireless internet services
Myanmar's military junta has ordered internet service providers to shut down the country's wireless services, telecommunications company Ooredoo said.
"Only fiber line will be working starting from tomorrow," the company told AFP. "We got instructions from the authorities recently."
Few people in Myanmar have access to such hard-line internet services.
(AFP)
