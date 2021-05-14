At least a dozen people killed, including imam, in Kabul mosque blast

An Afghan soldier stands guard as Muslim devotees offer prayers to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, at the Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul on May 13, 2021.

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said.

Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosque’s Imam, had been killed, and 15 others wounded.

The blast happened inside the mosque when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of Eid al-Fitr - which was supposed to be the second day of a ceasefire between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government.

