IRAN ELECTION 2021

Live: Iran votes in presidential poll with few choices, high apathy

Iranian women cast their ballots at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. © Wana News Agency via Reuters

Text by: Ershad ALIJANI | Video by: James ANDRÉ 6 min

Iranians head to the polls Friday in a presidential election tipped in favour of an ultraconservative protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fuelling public apathy amid the disqualification of moderate candidates. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the historic vote.