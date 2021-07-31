Pegasus Affair: India’s opposition seeks probe into the use of spyware

Opposition parties in India have shown rare unity in calling for an investigation into the Pegasus spyware.

India’s government continues to downplay the Pegasus scandal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissing it as a “non-issue”. But opposition parties have shown rare unity in calling for an investigation, describing it as an assault on human rights and democracy. FRANCE 24 reports from New Delhi.

Israeli's NSO Group company created the Pegasus spyware to target criminals and terrorists. But investigations reveal that, like other governments around the world, India was using the spyware to target human rights activists, journalists, political activists, lawyers, judges, academics and members of the political opposition.

Despite national and international calls for a judicial probe, the Modi government continues to deny the allegations – crying conspiracy instead.

