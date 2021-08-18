US, India step up evacuations from Kabul as Taliban vows 'safe passage' for civilians

Indian nationals aboard an Indian military aircraft at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021.

The US and several countries stepped up efforts to airlift their nationals and Afghan staffers Wednesday as the Taliban promised "safe passage" for civilians travelling to the Kabul airport amid increasing concerns over the security of Afghan nationals attempting to reach the city’s main exit point.

Advertising Read more

The White House on Tuesday said around 3,200 people were evacuated by the US military so far, including US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights.

But White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance – “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten” – as they tried to reach the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Sullivan however maintained that “very large numbers” were reaching the airport and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban following Monday’s chaotic scenes of Afghans desperately trying to flee the Taliban takeover.

The US wants to complete evacuations before its August 31 withdrawal deadline, and thousands of US soldiers were at the airport as the Pentagon planned to ramp up flights of its huge C-17 transport jets to as many as two dozen a day.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US looking to extend presence in Afghanistan

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the United States could decide to keep its core diplomatic presence, now operating out of the airport after the US embassy was shuttered, after August 31.

He also called on the Taliban to follow through on promises to respect the rights of citizens including women.

Also being airlifted are Afghans granted US refugee visas, mostly for having worked as translators for American and NATO forces, other foreign nationals, and other unspecified "at risk" Afghans.

'Difficult and complicated' exercise

India, France, Germany and Australia have also organised evacuations over the past few days.

India on Tuesday night evacuated around 150 people, including the Indian ambassador and all other diplomats from Afghanistan, according to the foreign ministry.

They were flown out in a special military flight to the Hindon airbase near capital New Delhi.

India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, called the evacuation process a "difficult and complicated" exercise.

France, Germany and some other countries have also been able to pick up their nationals and Afghans qualified to travel to those countries.

France began its evacuations early Tuesday with military aircraft ferrying French and Afghan nationals to a base in the United Arab Emirates, said Defence Minister Florence Parly.

A second French military flight carrying evacuees left Kabul overnight for Abu Dhabi, witnesses at the airport said Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe