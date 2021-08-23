Live: Firefight breaks out at Kabul airport, German military says

This handout picture released from the Italian Defence press office on August 22, 2021 shows soldiers at Kabul airport waiting for passengers from Afghanistan to board an Italian military aircraft to fly to Rome.

The White House said late Sunday that eight US military flights had evacuated 1,700 passengers from Kabul airport in a 12-hour span and that 39 coalition aircraft had ferried out 3,400 people. President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the evacuation of tens of thousands from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by the scheduled deadline of August 31, but ‘discussions’ are under way on a possible extension. FRANCE 24 brings you the latest on the situation in Afghanistan.

This page is being updated regularly.

9:00 Paris time (GMT+2)

British PM Johnson to push Biden for Afghanistan deadline extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask US President Joe Biden to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan when Group of Seven leaders discuss the crisis on Tuesday, two UK ministers said.

Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31.

James Heappey, Britain's minister for the armed forces, and James Cleverly, a foreign office minister, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond August 31 to increase the number of people it can help who want to flee the Taliban.

Heappey told Sky News around 4,000 people who were eligible to come to the United Kingdom were still in Afghanistan and the government wanted to evacuate thousands more if it could.

"The thing that I think we've all learnt over the last week or so is that the timelines around which we plan are not always completely in our own control," Cleverly told the BBC late on Sunday. "Now obviously the more time that we've got, the more people we can evacuate and that's what we're pushing for."

The Taliban seemed to be cooperating but Britain could not rely on that support lasting indefinitely, he said.

"So we are prioritising getting as many people out as quickly as possible. If we can buy more time that is great but I think that we shouldn't be relying on the fact that we will get more time to do this," Cleverly said.

Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies on Tuesday.

The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban.

7:15 Paris time (GMT+2)

Germany says firefight involving Western forces breaks out at Kabul Airport

A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule.

One Afghan guard was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved US and German forces, the German military said on Twitter, without specifying whether the dead Afghan was one of the Taliban fighters deployed to guard the airport.

The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on August 15 as US and international forces try to evacuate their citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

Evacuating Kabul 'set to be a long process even though the clock is ticking down' 01:39

3:45 Paris time (GMT+2)

Flurry of evacuation flights continues

In a statement late Sunday, a White House official said eight US military flights — seven C-17s and one C-130 — evacuated about 1,700 passengers from Hamid Karzai International Airport in a 12-hour period ending at 3pm EDT (1900 GMT). In addition, 39 coalition aircraft took off with approximately 3,400 passengers, the official said.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on military and coalition flights, the official said. Tens of thousands of people remain to join the airlift, which has been slowed by security issues and US bureaucracy hurdles.

On Saturday, 3,900 Americans were flown out of Kabul on 23 US military flights, US President Joe Biden said Sunday.

“We see no reason why this tempo will not be kept up,” the president said. The US military says it has the capacity to fly 5,000 to 9,000 people out of Kabul per day.

Scenes from Kabul 'a PR nightmare' for the White House, says France 24's Philip Turle 05:55

00:30 Paris time (GMT+2)

Biden hopes to end Afghan airlift on schedule

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan by August 31, as the Islamists blamed Washington for harrowing scenes of chaos and despair at the airport in Kabul.

One week after the hardline militant group made a stunning return to power, terrified Afghans kept trying to flee, skeptical of Taliban promises of a softer version of their brutal 1996-2001 rule.

Biden had previously set August 31 as the date to complete the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But the United States and its allies have been unable to cope with huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights, leaving Kabul airport in disarray and the European Union warning it may be "impossible" to get everyone out before the deadline.

Speaking in the White House, Biden said his "hope is we will not have to extend".

But he also said ‘discussions’ were under way among military officials about the possibility of an extension.

"We'll see what we can do," he added when asked by reporters what his reply was to foreign leaders asking for more time.

"We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong," Biden said, citing the threat of attacks by the Islamic State group in particular.

He acknowledged the searing scenes at the US-controlled Hamid Karzai International Airport, which have included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

But he said they were part of the cost of departure.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see," he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, REUTERS)

