Live: G7 to discuss extending August 31 Afghanistan deadline as US accelerates pace of evacuations

In this image provided by the US Marine Corps, families board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 23, 2021.

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a August 31 deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government. Follow our live page for all the latest developments.

9:00 Paris time (GMT+2)

UK says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended although 'worth us all trying'

Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said.

US President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets G7 leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The Taliban have said the August 31 deadline is a red line.

Wallace told Sky News on Tuesday morning that he was doubtful there would be an extension "not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely".

He added: "It is definitely worth us all trying and we will."

8:00 Paris time

03:26

7:00 Paris time

G7 to meet on Afghan deadline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday chair emergency online talks with G7 counterparts – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - over the Afghanistan crisis with the race to evacuate those fleeing Kabul top of the agenda.

But Johnson also said the leaders of the world's top economies should have an eye on the "next phase" for Afghanistan once the high-stakes withdrawal is complete.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday that Johnson would "try to raise the prospect of seeing if the United States will extend" the deadline for evacuations from Afghanistan, a move the Taliban warned would lead to "consequences".

France has said more time was needed, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the G7 needed to consider whether to remain beyond August 31.

Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul's airport since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on August 15, with Western and Afghan forces driving back crowds desperate to flee.

Evacuations were being conducted on a "war footing" as foreign forces try to meet the August 31 deadline, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thousands of Afghans have returned to their homes after learning that situation is “relatively calm” in provinces across the country, said the diplomat, who asked not to be identified, while cautioning that scant intelligence and security reports were coming in from remote districts.

US President Joe Biden, who has said US troops might stay beyond the deadline, has warned the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters after a briefing on Afghanistan by intelligence officials that he did not believe the evacuation could be completed in theeight remaining days.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

A Taliban official said foreign forces had not sought an extension and it would not be granted if they had. Washington said negotiations were continuing.

The US military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday. Twenty-eight US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660, White House officials said. The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the faster pace of evacuation was due in part to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees into the airport.

FRANCE 24’s Marios Sofos brings us a recap of Monday’s events:

01:16

06:05 Paris time (GMT+2)

NATO official: Kabul evacuations being carried out on a ‘war footing’

Evacuation is being conducted on a “war footing” at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said. The official said that while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm, better crowd management was still required.

04:20 Paris time (GMT+2)

People of Panjshir ready to respond to ‘any aggression’, spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan tells FRANCE 24

Ali Maisam Nazary, the Washington, DC-based spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, told FRANCE 24’s Mark Owen the Panjshir resistance is ready to fight the Taliban if a political settlement is not reached.

“If constructive negotiations do not happen and an inclusive government is not formed, then resistance is inevitable. No one is going to surrender,” said Nazary, representing the movement led by Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Afghan resistance hero, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

10:36

Nazary recalled the region’s successful resistance against both Soviet occupation and the Taliban regime of the late 1990s.

“The people of Panjshir throughout history have proven that they’re ready to defend their land, their region, their people,” he said. “Whether it was during the Soviet invasion of the ‘80s or the Taliban aggression in the ‘90s, we resisted … we succeeded at the end of the day.”

For now, he said, “the situation in Panjshir is stable. There haven’t been any attacks yet,” although Taliban fighters are reported to be stationed nearby.

Ultimately, Nazary said lasting peace in Afghanistan will depend on creating a more decentralised form of government, reflecting the country’s diverse ethnic makeup.

“We believe, in a country made up of ethnic minorities – there is no majority in Afghanistan – power has to be distributed equally through the country. It cannot be concentrated and centralised in Kabul.”

03:05 Paris time (GMT+2)

US House intelligence committee chair says US ‘unlikely’ to meet Aug. 31 deadline

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline.

“I think it’s possible but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, REUTERS)

