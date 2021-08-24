FRANCE 24 EXCLUSIVE

On patrol with the Taliban: 'Security and order are back in Kabul'

"Security and order are back in Kabul," Taliban fighters tell FRANCE 24. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Omnipresent on the streets of Kabul, Taliban fighters are keeping a tight grip over the city, the centre of their new regime, which they call the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. FRANCE 24's reporters Catherine Norris-Trent and Cyril Payen sent this exclusive report from the Afghan capital.