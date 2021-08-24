On patrol with the Taliban: 'Security and order are back in Kabul'
Issued on:
Omnipresent on the streets of Kabul, Taliban fighters are keeping a tight grip over the city, the centre of their new regime, which they call the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. FRANCE 24's reporters Catherine Norris-Trent and Cyril Payen sent this exclusive report from the Afghan capital.
