On patrol with the Taliban: 'Security and order are back in Kabul'

"Security and order are back in Kabul," Taliban fighters tell FRANCE 24.
Omnipresent on the streets of Kabul, Taliban fighters are keeping a tight grip over the city, the centre of their new regime, which they call the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. FRANCE 24's reporters Catherine Norris-Trent and Cyril Payen sent this exclusive report from the Afghan capital.

Click on the player above to watch the full report.

