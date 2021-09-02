'The future is in their hands': Taliban appeals to Afghan professionals to remain

In an interview with FRANCE 24's Cyril Payen on Thursday, Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi reiterated the group's appeals to Afghan professionals to remain in the country, saying they are needed to help rebuild – and vowing that all will be forgiven if those who have fled later choose to return.

Qari Yusuf Ahmadi repeated the group’s plea for educated Afghans to remain to help rebuild the country after 20 years of war.

“They are our professionals, and Afghanistan’s future will be in their hands,” he said.

“Those that leave will be forgiven if they come back to Afghanistan,” he pledged, adding: “They are our heroes, they should not be worried.”

He also said Afghanistan's banking issues, such as long lines and a lack of liquidity in the country, would soon be resolved.

“Our message is to wait – we are just beginning.”

