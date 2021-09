FRANCE 24 IN KABUL

‘Inclusivity’ not likely as Afghans await Taliban government announcement

FRANCE 24's Cyril Payen reports from Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 3, 2021. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

The Taliban could announce the formation of a new government after the Friday noon prayers, said FRANCE 24’s Cyril Payen reporting from Kabul. But despite a charm offensive by the Islamist group, Afghans are skeptical that it will include top officials from previous governments in senior positions.