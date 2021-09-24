China's central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
China's central bank on Friday ruled that all financial transactions involving crypto currencies are illegal, the latest in a series of regulatory measures to crack down on crypto trading.
"Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China said in an online statement, adding that it "seriously endangers the safety of people's assets."
