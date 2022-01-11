North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile, according to state media

File photo: A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022

North Korea's latest weapons test involved a hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday, saying the second such launch by the nuclear-armed nation in less than a week had been successful.

The test was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, with the missile carrying a "hypersonic gliding vehicle" that hit "the set target in waters 1,000 km off," the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire," the report said.

Photographs posted on the website of Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, showed the missile blasting off from land, and Kim supervising the dawn launch, surrounded by men in military uniforms.

South Korea's military said the Tuesday launch had reached hypersonic speeds and showed clear signs of "progress" from last week's test.

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds of Mach 5 and higher and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

The Tuesday test came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss Pyongyang's weapons programs following last week's test.

