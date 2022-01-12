Hong Kong to pass new legislation adding more 'national security' crimes

n image of the Chinese and Hong Kong national flags is reflected on a window as Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes questions from lawmakers during the first regular meeting of the legislature at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, January 12, 2022.

Hong Kong will outlaw a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

Advertising Read more

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

The current national security law outlaws four crimes: secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government will create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be.

But the specific crimes Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets.

It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with overseas political bodies.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe