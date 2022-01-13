Kazakhstan: Did 'anti-terrorist' operation hide battle between political clans?

One week after the violent repression of protests in Kazakhstan, France 24 went on the ground to try to understand what sparked the situation.

A week after the crackdown on protests in Kazakhstan, residents of the former capital, Almaty, are still wondering what really happened. As Russian coalition forces began their withdrawal Thursday, FRANCE 24 went there to try to understand how peaceful demonstrations could have turned into war scenes.

Advertising Read more

10 days after the events, what really happened in Almaty remains unknown. Amnesty International has called on Kazakhstan to publish information on the number of victims among civilians; so far there has not even been an estimate of that figure.

At the public television station Almaty TV, visited by FRANCE 24, the damage was visible. “We asked the authorities," said Aygerim Agyltaeyeva, the news editor, "but we haven’t had an answer yet”.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe