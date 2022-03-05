North Korea conducts suspected missile test ahead of South Korean election

File photo: People watch a TV broadcasting file footage of a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, October 19, 2021.

North Korea fired at least one "unidentified projectile", South Korea's military said Saturday, the nuclear-armed country's ninth suspected weapons test this year.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details.

Pyongyang carried out an unprecedented seven weapons tests in January, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches.

Last month Pyongyang said it had carried out a test of "great significance" towards developing a reconnaissance satellite, a day after Seoul said it had detected a ballistic missile launch.

The North's latest testing comes at a delicate time in the region, as South Korea gears up to elect its next president on Wednesday.

Experts say Pyongyang could use its next key anniversary -- the 110th birthday of founding President Kim Il Sung on April 15 -- to carry out a major weapons test.

