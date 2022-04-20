Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta wins East Timor's presidential election

Candidate for East Timor president Jose Ramos Horta gestures as he casts his ballot during the second round of presidential elections in Dili on April 19, 2022.

Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta scored a landslide victory in East Timor's presidential election, according to preliminary results published Wednesday by the election secretariat.

Ramos-Horta defeated incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres by 62.09 percent to 37.91 percent, paving the way for a second term in office after serving as president from 2007 to 2012.

The 72-year-old was dominant in the election's first round on March 19, winning 46 percent of votes versus Guterres' 22 percent.

Ramos-Horta had pledged to break a longstanding deadlock between the two main political parties in Southeast Asia's youngest country if he won the run-off election.

He came out of retirement to challenge Guterres after accusing him of violating the constitution.

