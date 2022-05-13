Locked down Shanghai aims to eliminate Covid over the next week

ON THE GROUND

Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) walk along a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 27, 2022.

Shanghai has been under complete lockdown for six weeks now. Around 26 million inhabitants have been confined to their homes and the government has been adamant in its pursuit of zero Covid cases.

However, the goal of zero cases has yet to be reached. The World Health Organization says China's strategy is unsustainable but Chinese President Xi Jinping is not letting up. This week, health measures were further tightened in China's economic capital.

"We have to transfer you. You have been named as a contact case. Open up or we will knock the door in!" said one of the health workers to a resident of a building that was condemned due to the presence of a Covid case.

